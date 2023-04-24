ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Amrin Qureshi recounts lesson she learnt from Mithun Chakraborty

NewsWire
0
0

Amrin Qureshi, the daughter of Sajid Qureshi, a filmmaker and seller of dubbing rights, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Rajkumar Santoshi’s ‘Bad Boy’. As she prepares for the launch, she recalls a lesson she learnt from veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty, whose son Namashi also makes his debut in the film.

Interacting with the media in the national capital on Monday, Amrin said: “I still remember Mithun sir told us that to be a good actor, it is important to be a good human being and this lesson will always remain with me.”

Amrin added that working with Mithun was a great experience.

“It was a lifetime achievement. We got the opportunity to learn a lot from him. He taught us how to be better actors,” she said.

Amrin is the film’s female lead opposite Mithun’s son Namashi.

Praising the senior Chakraborty, Amrin added: “He is so cool and effortless as an actor and so down to earth. We never felt like we were working with a legend. I learnt a lot from him.”

Joining the conversation, Namashi talked about whether he had picked up dance steps for the song ‘Janabe Ali’ from his father, who’ll forever be the ageless ‘Disco Dancer’ in popular imagination.

Namashi said: “The choreography was done by the dance director; dad taught me nothing. His only advice to me is to be different from him in every aspect and make my own identity.”

20230424-191403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Paras Nath, Salman Ali on their latest track ‘Kaise Sarkar’

    Khloe Kardashian confirms Kylie, Travis Scott are still a couple

    Rana Daggubati: Grateful for sharing screen with Pawan Kalyan

    Tulsi Kumar feels blessed to have performed at Vaishno Devi shrine