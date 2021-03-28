Gurpreet Singh Sandhu said he and Amrinder Singh drive each other on while competing for being the first choice goalkeeper for the Indian national team. While Sandhu has been India’s first choice goalkeeper for much of the past five years, Amrinder was between the sticks for their recent 1-1 draw against Oman.

Amrinder, who captains Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), also had a better league season compared to Sandhu, tying with ATK Mohun Bagan’s Arindam Bhattacharja for most clean sheets and leading the team to the League Winners’ Shield and the ISL title itself.

“If there was no Amrinder for Gurpreet or Gurpreet for Amrinder, I’m sure that we wouldn’t have been playing at this level. I feel very lucky that I have him and for him it’s the same. The moment we enter this environment of the national squad, we only think about what is best for the team,” said Sandhu in a virtual press conference on Sunday.

Stimac said that he is looking to make a host of changes and experiment with the squad more when they face the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai on Monday which could mean that Sandhu could be guarding the goal-post again.

“It’s great to have such headaches when you have two such good goalkeepers. It’s not only that. Both of them are great human beings too. They do everything to keep the mood positive in the camp,” said Stimac said in a virtual press conference on Sunday.

Amrinder and Sandhu are among the senior members of a squad that has an average age of 24.

“They are my right hand men along with Sandesh (Jhingan) and Sunil (Chhetri). They keep things together in the dressing room and the best thing is that they are both very good friends,” said Stimac.

