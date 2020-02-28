Amrish Rau joins Pine Labs as CEO

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Leading merchant commerce platform Pine Labs on Tuesday announced the appointment of B Amrish Rau as the new CEO of the company.

Rau replaces Vicky Bindra who, after a two-year successful stint as CEO, is moving back to San Francisco, the company said in a statement.

“With Amrish’s ability to innovate, seek out options with channels and customers we believe Pine Labs can be a true global commerce platform,” said Lokvir Kapoor, Executive Chairman, Pine Labs.

Pine Labs is currently helping process payments of $30 billion per year and serves some 140,000 merchants across about 450,000 network points.

“Using cloud technologies, Pine Labs wants to be all things commerce for merchants, help them save time and operate businesses efficiently. I feel excited to be part of the journey,” said Rau.

