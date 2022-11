Amrit Lal Meena, a 1989-batch Bihar cadre IAS officer, on Tuesday took charge as Secretary in the Coal Ministry.

Prior to assuming the present post, Meena was holding the charge of Special Secretary, Logistics, in the Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

He took over from Anil Kumar Jain, who superannuated from service on October 31.

