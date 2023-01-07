INDIALIFESTYLE

Amrit Yuva Kalotsav in Jammu offers glimpses of India’s cultural heritage

The Sangeet Natak Academy, in association with Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Arts, Culture and Linguistics and the Gardhari Lal Dogra Memorial Degree College, Hiranagar, is organising the three-day Amrit Yuva Kalotsav in Jammu, in which artistes from different parts of the country, including from J&K and Ladakh, are participating.

On the second day of the event on Saturday, artistes from Ladakh, Kashmir and Delhi enthralled the audience with their performances.

Amrit Yuva Kalotsav is a unique initiative of the Sangeet Natak Akademi to revive the interest of the youth in performing arts. To mark 75 years of India’s Independence, there will be a total of 75 days of presentations at various venues across the country.

On Saturday, artistes from Ladakh presented the best of Yin culture. After that, Bilal Ahmed Ganai and his team presented a Sufi Kalam, which is one of the most popular forms of music played in Jammu and Kashmir.

The day also saw a Kathak performance by Vasuki Natishala from Delhi, and ‘Rouf’ dance by Sweet Screen Productions, Srinagar, which mesmerised everyone present at the event.

The last day of Amrit Yuva Kalotsav on Sunday will see a performance by Rohit Mishra and Rahul Mishra from Varanasi, followed by Geetru folk music and dance.

The event was inaugurated by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday.

