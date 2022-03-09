Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol confess they had a secret ‘Vivaah’ in 2014

‘Vivah’ and ‘Ishq Vishk’ famed actress Amrita Rao and husband Anmol got married in the year 2016. However, on their YouTube channel the couple recently revealed that they actually got married in 2014, two years before what they maintain as their wedding date.

Apparently the duo had a secret wedding in 2014 itself but they told no one and eventually publicly had another ceremony in 2016.

While all this sounds complicated, Amrita and Anmol said that they decided to keep their marriage a secret so that Amrita’s acting career is not impacted.

It is a long held belief that actresses don’t get many lead roles once they get married. Stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone are proving this theory wrong, however, it is a sad fact that at one point the Hindi film industry did favour actresses who were unmarried.

In the video Anmol said that at one point Amrita had landed 3 big-banner films and his career was also on the rise because he became host of a sports show and at that point he proposed to Amrita. She refused then and wasn’t in a great place as the films she was offered were non-starters. Then in 2012, she again got to be a part of some good movies like ‘Jolly LLB’, ‘Singh Sahab The Great’ and ‘Satyagraha’.

At that time Anmol again suggested they get married but Amrita was worried that just when things were going well career-wise news of her wedding might cause producers to stop bringing new projects to her.

Clearly Anmol was done waiting, so he came up with the idea of a secret wedding. In the video he said, I thought that if we can keep our affair a secret for 4-5 years, can we not hide our marriage too”. Amrita clearly loved the idea and they both went ahead and tied the knot in secret. It was such a hush-hush Amrita couldn’t even tell her close cousins or friends as she wanted to hide it from the media.

They finally revealed that their actual wedding date is May 15, 2014 and in the video promised that they will share videos and pictures of their ‘real’ wedding in their next video.

