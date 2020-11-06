Canindia News

Amrita Rao introduces her newborn son Veer to the world

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

 Actress Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol introduced their newborn to the world on Friday. The couple have named the boy Veer.

Amrita reposted a post by Anmol on their verified Instagram account. The post shows Amrita and Anmol’s hands holding a small fist.

“Hello World… Meet Our Son #Veer. He is lookin at his 1st BroFist frm YOU !!! Seek Your Blessings,” reads the post.

Amrita gave birth to their first child on November 1. The couple made the announcement with a statement that read: “Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings,” a statement issued by the couple’s publicist said.”

Earlier this week, Amrita had shared a post on Instagram asking for baby name suggestions from her followers.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

How ‘Fargo’ raises immigration issues

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Kangana Ranaut calls for Arnab Goswami’s release, rakes up Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Hailey Bieber rubbishes pregnancy rumours

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Milind Soman booked for obscenity over nude beach pic

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Amol Parashar wants to explore Goa in between work

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Waluscha De Sousa on playing the boss lady in ‘Escaype Live’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Breaks my heart to say late before Sushant Singh Rajput’s name, says director Shadab Siddiqui

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Why Neil Nitin Mukesh wants a sequel to his 2009 prison drama ‘Jail’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Filmmaker Sudarshan Rattan passes away

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested