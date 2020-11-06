Amrita Rao introduces her newborn son Veer to the world

Actress Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol introduced their newborn to the world on Friday. The couple have named the boy Veer.

Amrita reposted a post by Anmol on their verified Instagram account. The post shows Amrita and Anmol’s hands holding a small fist.

“Hello World… Meet Our Son #Veer. He is lookin at his 1st BroFist frm YOU !!! Seek Your Blessings,” reads the post.

Amrita gave birth to their first child on November 1. The couple made the announcement with a statement that read: “Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings,” a statement issued by the couple’s publicist said.”

Earlier this week, Amrita had shared a post on Instagram asking for baby name suggestions from her followers.