As Amritpal Singh, the self-styled Sikh preacher and head of ‘Waris Punjab De’, continues to evade police, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) may take over the case on Tuesday, sources said.

A team of NIA has reached Punjab and is speaking to the senior officials of Punjab Police.

There are now high possibilities that the NIA may take over the case on Tuesday. The sources said that the NIA is seeking details and documents related to the case.

As of now, multiple agencies are looking into the matter.

“There are possibilities that we might take over the matter. There is a terror link connected to Pakistan’s ISI and therefore the Ministry of Home Affairs can decide to transfer the case,” the sources added.

Amritpal is currently on the run and it is said that he might have fled abroad. Tuesday is the fourth day when the agencies are conducting raids to nab him but there are no trace of him.

Kin of Amritpal have also moved habeas corpus plea before the Haryana and Punjab High Court. His family has alleged that he is in custody of Punjab Police and he could be killed in encounter.

As of now, the NIA has not spoken on the matter.

