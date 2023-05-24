INDIA

Amritpal quizzed by NSA officers in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail

NewsWire
0
0

Pro-Khalistan leader and ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh was interrogated by the National Security Agency (NSA) officers in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail.

Singh has been lodged in the Dibrugarh jail since April 23 after he was taken into police custody from Moga’s Rode village in Punjab.

According to police sources, the NSA officers reached Dibrugarh on Tuesday and interrogated Singh for more than two hours.

Meanwhile, the other nine associates of Singh, who are also lodged in the Dibrugarh jail, were also questioned by the NSA officers.

A senior police officer on Wednesday said Singh was interrogated separately. Later, his aides were quizzed.

Lat week, parents of Amritpal Singh – Tarsen Singh and Balwinder Kaur – met him in the jail.

Earlier on May 4, Kiranpal Kaur, wife of Amritpal Singh, also met him in the prison.

Kiranpal was accompanied by family members of another inmate and Amritpal’s aide Daljit Singh Kalsi.

Nine other associates of Amritpal Singh, including his close aide Papalpreet and uncle Harjit Singh, have been lodged in Dibrugarh jail since March.

20230524-133203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Central team commences visit to flood-affected areas of TN

    Robbers open fire, loot cash near Hyderabad

    Brothers held for murder of minor boy over affair

    AAP leaders not following rules, blocked traffic: Delhi Police