INDIA

Amritpal Singh case: BBC Punjabi Twitter account withheld

NewsWire
0
0

Amid ongoing police crackdown against pro-Khalistani elements in Punjab, the official Twitter account of the BBC Punjabi was blocked by the authorities.

The message of Twitter profile of BBC News Punjabi’ read: @bbcnewspunjabi’s account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand

Though the BBC has not issued any statements yet on the latest development, social media users took to Twitter to express their opinions.

“Now BBC News Punjabi twitter handle blocked in India. The government is afraid of the media that criticizes the government and exposes the government. It seems as if an undeclared emergency is being imposed in India, especially in Punjab,” tweeted Lakhvir Singh.

“BBC News Punjabi Twitter account blocked in India for spreading misinformation on law and order situation in Punjab and anti-India propaganda,” wrote another Twitter user.

In a latest development, a purported selfie of fugitive Khalistani ideologue Amritpal Singh enjoying an energy drink, along with aide Papalpreet Singh, has gone viral on social media.

The photo depicts Amritpal Singh, for whom a manhunt has been launched, wearing a jacket.

However, police have not confirmed the timing of the photo and even its authenticity.

20230328-111403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Calcutta HC cancels 2018 recruitment of firemen in Bengal

    Probe report of Gaighat shelter home case in four weeks, Bihar...

    DIFF to screen best of world cinema on inflatable screens

    What does she fear: BJP attacks Mamata after permission denied for...