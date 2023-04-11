INDIA

Amritpal’s close aide Papalpreet Singh brought to Assam’s Dibrugarh jail

Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of fugitive radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, was brought to Assam’s Dibrugarh jail on Tuesday.

Singh was arrested on Monday from Kathu Nangal area of Punjab.

A team of Punjab police reached Dibrugarh’s Mohanbari airport with arrested Papalpreet this morning and were received by Assam police.

He was then taken to Dibrugarh central jail under tight security.

Eight other associates of Amrtipal, including his uncle Harjeet Singh, were earlier lodged in Dibrugarh central jail. With Papalpreet, the total number of detainees of Waris Punjab De outfit in the jail has risen to nine. All of them have been arrested under the National Security Act (NSA).

Meanwhile, Assam police have maintained a silence on bringing Amritpal’s aides to Dibrugarh jail. Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that it was an exercise between the police teams of two states.

A multi-tier security was put in place in Dibrugarh jail for the Waris Punjab De outfit members.

