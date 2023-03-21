INDIA

Amritpal’s uncle flown to Assam, lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail

NewsWire
0
0

Self-styled Sikh radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s uncle Harjit Singh was flown to Assam and lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail on Tuesday morning, a police source said.

A team of Punjab police first brought Harjit Singh to Guwahati and then took him to Dibrugarh by road.

Assam police received the Punjab police team at Guwahati airport and in tight security, Amritpal Singh’s uncle was shifted to Dibrugarh Central Jail. Four other aides of Amritpal Singh have been kept at Dibrugarh since Sunday.

According to police, Harjit Singh surrendered before the Punjab police in the early hours of Monday.

Harjit Singh allegedly helped Amritpal Singh to gain monetary control over the outfit ‘Waris Punajb De’.

The other four members of the outfit who were lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail were alleged to be Daljit Singh Kalsi, Bhagwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh and ‘Pradhanmantri’ Bajeka.

However, Assam police have not said anything on this officially.

20230321-120203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    All about BF.7 Omicron sub-variant that has triggered fresh Covid fears

    Delhi now has adequate Covid vaccines for all categories: Atishi

    10 Maoist leaders arrested from Bihar’s Aurangabad

    Delimitation Commission proposals can’t be challenged in court: Sajad Lone