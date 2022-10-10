Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday reviewed the arrangements for an event of the G-20 summit slated to be held at holy city Amritsar in March 2023.

Chairing a meeting, he said this summit will take place in March and leading countries of the world will be participating.

He said the state is fortunate to have got the opportunity to host this mega event in which deliberations will be held on education. Mann said elaborate arrangements have to be put in place for making the global event a huge success.

The Chief Minister said for making this event a success the entire holy city will be divided into five major sectors. Senior officers of the state civil and police administration will be deployed in these sectors for effective management.

Mann said these officers will be responsible for the smooth conduct of the entire activity during the summit in the area under their jurisdiction.

The Chief Minister also constituted a Cabinet sub-committee comprising Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjer, Public Works Department Harbhajan Singh, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, and Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Mann.

He said the sub-committee will monitor the day-to-day arrangements of the event to ensure its flawless execution.

Mann also constituted a high powered committee headed by Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua to facilitate the Cabinet sub-committee in smooth and hassle-free conduct of the event.

