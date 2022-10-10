INDIA

Amritsar to host G-20 summit event, Mann reviews arrangements

NewsWire
0
0

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday reviewed the arrangements for an event of the G-20 summit slated to be held at holy city Amritsar in March 2023.

Chairing a meeting, he said this summit will take place in March and leading countries of the world will be participating.

He said the state is fortunate to have got the opportunity to host this mega event in which deliberations will be held on education. Mann said elaborate arrangements have to be put in place for making the global event a huge success.

The Chief Minister said for making this event a success the entire holy city will be divided into five major sectors. Senior officers of the state civil and police administration will be deployed in these sectors for effective management.

Mann said these officers will be responsible for the smooth conduct of the entire activity during the summit in the area under their jurisdiction.

The Chief Minister also constituted a Cabinet sub-committee comprising Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjer, Public Works Department Harbhajan Singh, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, and Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Mann.

He said the sub-committee will monitor the day-to-day arrangements of the event to ensure its flawless execution.

Mann also constituted a high powered committee headed by Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua to facilitate the Cabinet sub-committee in smooth and hassle-free conduct of the event.

20221010-175006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajasthan casts dark shadow as Kharge looks set to be Cong...

    Yogi’s oxygen policy to generate jobs as well

    Three charred to death in Andhra Pradesh

    Tableau politics heats up ahead of Republic day parade