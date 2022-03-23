The makers of the upcoming Marathi film ‘Chandramukhi’ have announced the lead pair. The movie will star Amruta Khanvilkar and Adinath Kothare.

Revealing the female lead at a grand event organised last evening on March 22 at Royal Opera House, Mumbai, the makers announced that ‘Chandramukhi’ will star Amruta Khanvilkar as ‘Chandramukhi’ and the Adinath Kothare as Daulat Deshmane.

This film has been produced under the banner of Planet Marathi and Golden Ratio Films by Akshay Bardapurkar and Piiyush Singh.

Amruta Khanvilkar, one of the prominent actors of Marathi Industry, spoke about playing the female lead – Chandramukhi, where she gave a special dance performance on the song from the film ‘Chandra’ sung by singer Shreya Ghoshal.

Talking about the film, the actress said, “I am blessed to receive the opportunity of playing this role which has intense shades of love, romance, dedication and struggle.”

The event significantly welcomed and honoured original Tamasha artists of Maharashtra and historically for the first time Tamasha artists performed at the Regality of Royal Opera House.

The event also had a surprise element with a 30ft cutout of Amruta Khanvilkar as Chandramukhi which was unveiled.

The film is directed by Prasad Oak and is a real musical treat by Ajay Atul and lyricist Guru Thakur after long since Natrang. Perfectionist screenplay writer Chinmay Mandlekar and cinematographer Sanjay Memane have added their magic to this film. Owing to the response, expectations of Marathi movie buffs had already reached the pinnacle and they can no longer hold back their excitement.

Amrita continued, “I have poured my heart and soul as Chandramukhi and lived the character to portray it on screen. The film comes with much responsibility for the entire team and we have gone extra miles to do justice. We hope the efforts are appreciated.”

Meanwhile, the much-talented actor Adinath Kothare, who recently featured in Hindi film ’83’, as Dilip Vengsarkar, plays the male lead – Daulat.

He shared on being cast opposite Amruta Khanvilkar, “Amruta is a splendid and magical dancer who effortlessly manages to mesmerise the viewers, and it has been an interesting journey to work together as we have been paired for the first time. I am sure the audience will definitely love our chemistry in the film.”

He also weighed in on Prasad Oak’s direction and shared, “I am a director’s actor and I left it to him to mould me as Daulat as he had characterised.

The film ‘Chandramukhi’ is an amorous love story of an ambitious shrewd politician and a captivating gorgeous girl from Tamasha based on the adaptation from the famous novel under same name, written by Vishwas Patil.

Akshay Bardapurkar, the head and founder of Planet Marathi, expressed his views about the film and the quality of content produced in the Marathi film industry.

He shared, the goal of Planet Marathi is to deliver excellent content with perfect presentation and Chandramukhi is one such pathbreaking film in the history of regional Marathi cinema.

Piiyush Singh, COO, Golden Ratio Films too added excitement by sharing his thought of contributing meaningful cinema to the industry through consistent efforts.

The film is set for a theatrical release on April 29.

