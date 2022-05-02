Here’s some good news for cricket enthusiasts, who will now be able to play with a bat that has detachable handles of varying lengths.

This innovative bat, which offers both control and balance, has been patented by the faculty members of the Department of Physical Education, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

The bat, which was invented by AMU faculty members Tariq Murtaza from the Department of Physical Education and Shamshad Ali, associate professor, University Polytechnic, was recently patented by government of India’s patent office.

“Since cricketers for long have been using different types of bats, we felt it was imperative to produce a bat that allows batsmen to change handles on need basis. This bat reflects the values of the new-age cricketer,” said Murtaza.

Ali added: “The bat with detachable handle of varying length consists of two parts, one that remains fixed with the blade of the bat and the other with a portion for detachable handles in which handles of varying length can be fixed as per the requirement of the batsman.”

According to Murtaza and Ali, “Manufacturing of these bats will lessen the use of the quantity of timber to half.”

