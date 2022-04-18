INDIA

Most Uttar Pradesh cities now have battery operated cycle rickshaws. In the Taj city the ubiquitous e-rickshaws have contributed significantly to lower air pollution.

Along with the CNG run autos, these battery fuelled rickshaws have come as a huge relief in Agra. The recently acquired electric buses are expected to contribute to reducing air pollution.

Meanwhile, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) faculty member from the Department of Electrical Engineering, Dr Mohd Tariq is trying to make sure that the crowded streets of the mass transit hubs have smart e-rickshaws for the first and the last mile connectivity.

To provide affordable and clean mode of mobility vehicles to the citizens, he has already patented a new invention, registered as ‘Smart E-Rickshaw Powered by Solar PV with MPPT Technique and Controlled by Intelligent Positioning System’ at the Patent Office, Commonwealth of Australia.

“This smart e-rickshaw will be equipped with the Internet of Things (IoT)-based ‘Traffic Congestion Area Alert’ and Intelligent positioning monitoring system using IoT-based sensors”, said Dr Mohd Tariq.

He added: “It is also a solar PV powered, climate-friendly vehicle — harnessing clean energy with power extraction technique. This vehicle will usher in a new sustainable transport ecosystem as an appealing prospect to address several problems at the same time — air pollution first and foremost”.

“The presence of smart e-rickshaws will eventually phase out many highly polluting public transport vehicles,” Dr Tariq hoped.

