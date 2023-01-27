INDIA

AMU orders probe into religious slogans on R-Day

NewsWire
0
0

A video from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) that went viral on social media, shows several students purportedly chanting ‘Allah-hu-Akbar’ (God is great) during the Republic Day celebrations.

Clad in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) uniforms, the students are heard chanting the slogan after the hoisting of the tricolour on campus, outside Strachey Hall.

The Proctor of Aligarh Muslim University, Wasim Ali, said an order has been issued to investigate the matter.

“Further action will be taken after the investigation. The police have also gathered information about the incident,” Wasim Ali said.

Aligarh S.P. Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said the university has been directed to take cognisance of the incident.

“A video from AMU has gone viral in which students in NCC uniforms are hard chanting a religious slogan. The university has been directed to take cognisance of the matter,” he said.

20230127-102601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 policemen injured in clash at Nanded Gurudwara

    Video goes viral of Raj man having a cardiac arrest while...

    Govt will not allow any constitutional crisis in Nagaland: CM Rio

    Yediyurappa begins distribution of 1.55 lakh tablet-PCs to students