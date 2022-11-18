INDIA

AMU student critical after being hit with bat

A Kashmiri student of B. Tech Civil was severely injured after his classmate hit him on the head with a bat following a minor tiff during a cricket match in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

The victim has been identified as Sajid Hasan and the accused is Shobit Singh – a B. Tech Electrical second year student.

Shobit allegedly attacked Hasan with a bat on the varsity premises, causing grievous injuries to his head. Hasan was rushed to AMU medical college for treatment by his friends and varsity officials.

SHO, Civil Lines police station, Pravesh Rana said, “On the complaint of the victim, we have registered a case against the accused student under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder). He has been arrested and sent to jail. Further investigation is being conducted in the matter.”

Meanwhile, Hasan is in ICU and his condition is said to be serious, a varsity official said.

The official added that the students demanded immediate rustication of the attacker and blocked the campus’ centenary gate following the incident.

However, AMU deputy proctor Sayed Ali Nawaz Zaidi said the students were persuaded to withdraw their blockade. Singh has been suspended with immediate effect and the varsity campus has been declared out of bounds for him, pending further inquiry, he said.

