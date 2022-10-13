INDIA

The students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have threatened to hold a massive agitation if the dates for the students’ union elections are not announced immediately.

The elections have not been held in AMU since 2018.

Janib Hassan, a student leader, said that the Vice Chancellor was violating the rights of students by not holding the elections.

“It has been four years since the elections were held. We did not say anything because there was the pandemic in between but now we will not accept any delay in holding elections,” he said.

AMU Proctor Waseem Ali said: “The delay in conducting elections was due to Covid-19 pandemic. Now that the situation has improved, things are slowly coming back on track. Student union elections will be held soon.”

