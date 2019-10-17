AMU to tie up with wildlife dept on conservation efforts

Aligarh, Oct 21 (IANS) Research scholars in the Department of Wildlife Sciences, Aligarh Muslim University, will now share their expertise with Uttar Pradesh’s wildlife department. The experts will lend a helping hand in the conservation of many species on the verge of extinction in the state.

This was stated by the state’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Sunil Pandey while speaking at the inaugural function of the three-day international conservation conference at JNMC auditorium. “We have already written to AMU…we can use their expertise in wildlife conservation.”

The conference has been organized jointly by the Department of Wildlife Sciences, AMU and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun.

“We are already using technology for conservation of wildlife. For this IIT-Kanpur and DRDO have helped us. We have Vertical Take off Landing instrument for surveys of an area which can also be used for tranquilising animals safely. We have Aerostat, a helium filled balloon for surveying the forest. For the technological aspect, we need experts and in this area AMU can help us by providing the expertise,” he said.

Earlier presiding over the function, Pro Vice Chancellor, AMU Prof Akhtar Haseeb said, “Wildlife conservation should be taken in a holistic way. It involves several aspects. Due to rapid industrialization, urbanization conservation has become an uphill task.”

He also stated that several animals, insects and even medicinal plants have become endangered. He urged young researchers to focus on multidisciplinary research work for better results.

Earlier, Prof Wazahat Husain was conferred a lifetime achievement award jointly by AMU and WII for his exemplary services. Husain has been rendering selfless service to the department for the past two decades.

The inaugural session of the conference was also addressed by Dr William McShea from Smithsonian Institute, USA, and Prof Qayyum Husain, Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences.

–IANS

