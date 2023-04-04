INDIA

AMU VC, among 6 names nominated to UP Legislative Council

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor and Ram temple construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra’s son Saket Misra have been nominated as members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

According to a notification issued by Chandrashekhar, Special Secretary, Uttar Pradesh government, late on Monday night, the Governor has nominated a total of six persons as MLCs against eight vacancies.

The other four names are Ambedkar Mahasabha Chairman Lalji Prasad Nirmal, former BJP Braj region unit head Rajnikant Maheshwari, Chief of BJP’s Varanasi district unit Hansraj Vishwakarma, and Ramsurat Rajbhar, who hails from Azamgarh.

According to Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council officials, the Governor can nominate up to 10 members to the Upper House.

Sources in the BJP and in the Chief Minister’s Office said that Saket Misra is an investment banker, policy contributor and an advisor to the Poorvanchal Vikas Board. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, and St. Stephen’s College.

At present, in the 100-member Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, the BJP enjoys a strength of 74 members, while the principal Opposition the Samajwadi Party has nine members.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Apna Dal (Sonelal), Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD), Jansatta Dal Loktantrik and Shikshak Dal (non-political) have one member each.

The independent group and the Independents have two members each. There were eight vacant seats, of which six have been filled leaving two seats vacant.

