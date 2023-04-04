INDIA

AMU VC resigns after nomination to Legislative Council

Prof Tariq Mansoor, vice chancellor of the Aligarh Muslim University has resigned, following his nomination to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

An official AMU release said that pro vice chancellor Prof Mohd Gulrez will officiate as vice chancellor till a new appointment is made.

Prof Mansoor is among the six members nominated to the Legislative Council by UP Governor, Anandiben Patel, on Monday.

Besides Tariq Mansoor, the other members include Saket Mishra, an advisor to Purvanchal Vikas Board; Rajnikant Maheswari, BJP’s former Braj region president ; Hansraj Vishwakarma, BJP’s Varanasi district president; Lalji Prasad Nirmal, head of UP SC/ST Finance and Development Corporation and Ram Surat Rajbhar, a BJP functionary from Gorakhpur.

Saket Mishra is the son of former IAS officer Nripendra Mishra, who heads the construction committee of Ayodhya Ram temple trust.

The Legislative Council seats had been lying vacant since April-May last year.

