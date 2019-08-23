AMU walks 10,000 steps to support ‘Fit India Movement’

Aligarh, Aug 29 (IANS) Students and teachers of Aligarh Muslim University on Thursday walked 10,000 steps to lend support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India Movement. They resolved to make walking a daily routine to stay fit.

The staff also watched the live telecast of Prime Minister administering the ‘Fitness Pledge’ to the nation at the Kennedy Hall and took the pledge to ‘devote time for physical activity and sports every day while also encouraging the family members and neighbours to be physically fit for making “India a fit nation”.

Attending the programme organised by the Department of Physical Education as the Chief Guest, AMU Pro Vice Chancellor, Professor Akhtar Haseeb said, “Since physical exercise can improve health and reduce the risk of developing diseases, let us make sure to follow healthy routines for long-term benefits and quality life.”

Guest of Honour, AMU Registrar, Mr Abdul Hamid (IPS) remarked that AMU has always carried forward the government policies and decisions and urged students and staff to find time for regular exercise for health and fitness benefits.

Speaking on the importance of daily physical activities, Prof Akbar Husain, Dean, and Faculty of Social Sciences pointed out that when one keeps the body fit, it returns the favour by helping to fight off numerous diseases.

The National Sports Day celebrations began at 7 a.m. in which a number of events, including an installation ceremony and march-past, pyramid formation, aerobics, Yoga display, and assembly on the Athletics Ground among other programmes took place.

At 8 a.m., over 1,500 participants comprising all deans of faculties, chairmen of various departments, administrative officers, students and other staff walked from the University Athletics Ground to the Aligarh DM Office returning back to Athletics Ground at 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, in a friendly hockey match organised by the AMU ABK High School (Girls), the Red House team of the school defeated the Yellow House 1/0 in a nail biting finish. Other AMU Schools and University NSS Unit also conducted physical activities on the launch of ‘Fit India Movement’.

Dr Zamirullah Khan, Chairman, Department of Physical Education proposed the vote of thanks.

The University has also prepared and implemented a fitness plan to incorporate sports, exercise and physical activities in daily routine on campus, as per the latest circular released by the UGC.

