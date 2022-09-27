ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Amy Jackson expresses solidarity with Iranian women

Actress Amy Jackson has expressed her support for the women of Iran, who have been protesting the brutal killing of Mahsa Amini.

Twenty two-year-old Mahsa Amini was brutally killed by the “morality police” of Iran for showing a bit of her hair, not adhering to the strict dress code laws.

Mahsa Amini’s killing has sparked nationwide protests. Protesters are standing against the totalitarian regime, chanting slogans such as ‘Let women live their freedom’ and ‘I will kill whoever killed my sister.’

The actress took to Instagram to express her solidarity with the women of Iran who are now cutting their hair short and burning their hijabs in protest.

Sharing a series of pictures and text passages explaining what was happening in Iran, the actress wrote, “We see you, we hear you and we are with you #MahsaAmini”.

The actress seemed to take exception in particular to the US government’s decision to roll out the red carpet for Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi at the United Nations General Assembly session and the fact that the western media was staying relatively quiet about what was happening in Iran.

