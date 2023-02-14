ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Amy Poehler, Tina Fey to go on a live comedy tour this spring

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will be embarking on their first-ever live comedy tour together, ‘Amy Poehler and Tina Fey: Restless Leg Tour’.

Starting in the spring of 2023, the longtime friends are scheduled to hit four cities on the East Coast. Produced by Live Nation, ‘Restless Leg Tour’ begins in Washington DC on April 28 at DAR Constitution Hall and stops at Chicago’s The Chicago Theatre on May 20 and Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway on June 9 before concluding in Atlantic City at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on June 10.

The show promises to “celebrate their 30 years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment,” reports Variety.

Poehler and Fey met in the Chicago improv scene in the 1990s before getting hired on ‘Saturday Night Live’, eventually becoming the first female co-anchors of ‘Weekend Update’. In addition to headlining their own long-running TV sitcoms – Poehler’s “Parks and Recreation” and Fey’s “30 Rock” – the dynamic duo has shared the screen in the comedies ‘Mean Girls’, ‘Baby Mama’ and ‘Sisters’.

Poehler and Fey have hosted the Golden Globes together four times, where their wry observations of Hollywood A-listers – from Leonardo DiCaprio’s penchant for dating younger women to lifetime achievement award recipient George Clooney living in the shadow of his ultra-successful wife, Amal – were ratings and critical hits.

20230214-111603

