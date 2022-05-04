ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Amy Schumer compares Met Gala theme to ‘vibrator’

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer saw the funny side of the lavish Met Gala and joked about the event’s Gilded Glamour theme by comparing it to a ‘vibrator’.

Asked what the Gilded Glamour concept meant to her, Schumer told Vogue’s livestream host La La Anthony: “Um, a vibrator,” reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She then added: “You know what I’m going to say, it’s ridiculous. Everyone’s always at home (wondering) what is Amy going to wear this year … you put your Spanx on right over your C-section scars and you get on that carpet”.

The ‘Trainwreck’ star started the chat by introducing the guest she had brought with her, climate activist Xiye Bastida.

The actress said: “She’s a climate activist, and I’m just in the climate.”

Xiye then explained there should be climate crusaders in “every space” and Amy agreed, adding that she’s also “here for the drinks”.

The ‘I Feel Pretty’ star previously said she didn’t have a good time at the Met Gala.

Speaking in 2019, she said of the event: “It’s people doing an impression of having a conversation … I don’t like the farce. We’re dressed up like a bunch of f****** a*******. I got to meet Beyonce and she was like, ‘Is this your first Met Gala?’ And I was like, ‘It’s my last’…

“I don’t think it’s stupid; there’s no moral reasoning … It’s just not my thing. I just have this sense of entitlement that I should be able to feel comfortable at all times, like I could go to bed at any moment in what I’m wearing.”

