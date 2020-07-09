Amy Schumer opens up on her complicated pregnancy

Comedian-actress Amy Schumer has recalled the hard time she had during pregnancy.

In a recent interview, Amy, who welcomed son Gene last year, opened up about the joys and woes that came with her pregnancy.

“One of the hardest moments, I think, of my whole pregnancy, was when the doctor asked us to turn the camera off — and that’s every mother and parent’s worst nightmare, is finding out that something’s wrong. The whole time they thought something was wrong with his kidneys. But there’s that scene in the hospital after they do an ultrasound they go, ‘His kidneys are fine,’ and we were like, ‘What?!’ Like, that didn’t even seem like a possibility. But he’s totally healthy and we’re so grateful,” she shared.

Amy also reportedly suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe pregnancy side effect. And apparently, it made her feel like she had food poisoning for nine months.

She has now spoken about her pregnancy journey in the three-part docu-series, “Expecting Amy”.

Explaining why she made a docu-series, Amy said: “I feel like people relate to me and I wanna be as open as possible so that I can help women feel better about themselves.

“Because we all go through (so much). (We) get our periods, we all (go through) all this stuff that we’re not supposed to talk about. And with a pregnancy, we’re supposed to make it look easy and I just really reject that, so I wanted people to hopefully feel better and educate other women about what might happen if they get pregnant.”