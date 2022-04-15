Amy Schumer appeared for an interview on ‘The Howard Stern Show’ on Wednesday, April 13m where she spoke about her recent stint of hosting the Academy Awards along with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

Amy Schumer took a lot of potshots at various celebrities including Leonardo DiCaprio, Kirsten Dunst and Will Smith. But the comedian said that she had confirmed with each of those stars that they were okay with the jokes being made about them.

She roasted Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Smith as well as the Williams sisters and she said she made sure they were comfortable with the borderline risqué jokes about them.

“I did reach out to people I was going to joke about before and make sure it was OK with them because I’ve been burned too many times,” she said, and added, “I didn’t want the camera to cut to somebody looking sad.”

She said, “I told the Williams sisters, I told Will, I told Leo,” and added that they all said they were fine with the jokes.

During her opening monologue she poked fun at Leonardo DiCaprio’s infamous dating life and his Netflix movie, ‘Don’t Look Up’. She said, “Leonardo DiCaprio, what can I even say about him? He’s done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends. Because he’s older, and they’re younger. OK, you get it.”

Speaking about the movie ‘King Richard’, Amy said, “After years of Hollywood ignoring women’s stories, this year we finally got a movie about the incredible Williams sisters’…. dad.”

Later in the show, she walked down from the stage to where the audience were seated and visited Jessie Plemmons and pretended to not recognise Kirsten Dunst and even called her seat filler, which prompted Plemmons to remind her that Dunst was his wife.

That particular bit, Schumer said was totally orchestrated. She said that all 3 of them (her, Plemmons and Dunst) were in on the joke.

Despite the fact that the joke was planned and rehearsed, Amy revealed that she got death threats and trolling for that bit. Schumer said, she got comments like, “Who do you think you are to disrespect Kirsten Dunst like that?”

Kirsten Dunst has since clarified on her social media that she and her husband Plemmons were both aware of the joke and it was a planned bit with her and Plemmons stating that Amy Schumer was “the coolest”.