INDIALIFESTYLE

An all Malayali space of 200 works of 34 artists opens at Kochi Biennale

NewsWire
0
0

For the first time, as part of the 5th edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale, an ‘Idam’ (Malayalam for space) for the exhibition of contemporary works of art exclusively for Malayali artistes which includes 200 works of 34 artists was thrown open at the Biennale venue.

Conceptualised by well-known artists and curators Jiji Scaria, Radha Gomathi, and P.S. Jalaja, ‘Idam’ includes works of 16 women artists too.

Curator Jalaja said artists have the capability to overcome personal sufferings and transform their experiences through art to different creations which can be witnessed in ‘Idam’.

“A diverse range of artists who have overcome, or are fighting to overcome, various social, political and personal challenges are taking part in the exhibition. I feel this is the merit of ‘Idam’. When constant setbacks transform into survival, it gifts something beautiful through art,” said Jalaja.

Another curator, Scaria said Kerala artists come out with works having contemporary international appeal, which ‘Idam’ makes evident, while his colleague Gomathi opined that in a kaleidoscope, coloured pieces of glasses become amazing visual treats and ‘Idam’ is simply like that.

At the inauguration of the exhibition, Biennale Foundation president Bose Krishnamachari, Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Chairperson Murali Cheeroth and secretary Balamuralikrishnan honoured the curators.

The exhibition will continue till curtains fall on the Biennale on April 10, 2023.

20221214-211604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sumbul Touqeer Khan says no one’s challenge to her on ‘Bigg...

    Civil Aviation Min Scindia meets airlines’ CEOs

    Kangna’s remarks against Sikhs blasphemous, plea in SC seeks censor on...

    Fleming compares Brabourne Stadium conditions to Niagra Falls