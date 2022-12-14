For the first time, as part of the 5th edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale, an ‘Idam’ (Malayalam for space) for the exhibition of contemporary works of art exclusively for Malayali artistes which includes 200 works of 34 artists was thrown open at the Biennale venue.

Conceptualised by well-known artists and curators Jiji Scaria, Radha Gomathi, and P.S. Jalaja, ‘Idam’ includes works of 16 women artists too.

Curator Jalaja said artists have the capability to overcome personal sufferings and transform their experiences through art to different creations which can be witnessed in ‘Idam’.

“A diverse range of artists who have overcome, or are fighting to overcome, various social, political and personal challenges are taking part in the exhibition. I feel this is the merit of ‘Idam’. When constant setbacks transform into survival, it gifts something beautiful through art,” said Jalaja.

Another curator, Scaria said Kerala artists come out with works having contemporary international appeal, which ‘Idam’ makes evident, while his colleague Gomathi opined that in a kaleidoscope, coloured pieces of glasses become amazing visual treats and ‘Idam’ is simply like that.

At the inauguration of the exhibition, Biennale Foundation president Bose Krishnamachari, Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Chairperson Murali Cheeroth and secretary Balamuralikrishnan honoured the curators.

The exhibition will continue till curtains fall on the Biennale on April 10, 2023.

20221214-211604