New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANSlife) To make it simple for millions of people to Airbnb their homes, the platform released Airbnb Setup today. Additionally, adding six new Airbnb Categories and increasing the amount of AirCover for hosts.

The all-new, super easy way to Airbnb your home, offers free one-to-one guidance from a Superhost. AirCover for Hosts features even more top-to-bottom protection, with guest identity verification, reservation screening, and $3M damage protection, including coverage for cars, boats, art and valuables.

“Airbnb was born during a recession. Joe and I couldn’t afford to pay our rent, so we inflated three air mattresses and created an AirBed & Breakfast. Soon, people all around the world joined us,” said Brian Chesky, CEO and Co-Founder of Airbnb. “Today, just like during the Great Recession in 2008, people are especially interested in earning extra income through hosting. That’s why we’re introducing an easy way for millions of people to Airbnb their homes. With Airbnb Setup, every new Host can get free, one-to-one guidance from a Superhost from their first question through their first reservation. And with even more AirCover for Hosts, now is the perfect time to put your place on Airbnb.”

Bookings for new Airbnb properties happen quickly. In the third quarter of 2022, half of the listings that were active and booked had their first reservation within three days. Strong growth rates of new Hosts have also been observed, particularly in some nations with high inflation rates.

When you begin Airbnb Setup, the platform will match you with a Superhost for free one-to-one guidance from your first question through your first guest. You can chat with your Superhost over audio, video, or messaging. We’re launching with 1,500 Superhosts in over 80 countries who are dedicated to helping new Hosts get started. For your first booking, you can choose to welcome an experienced guest who has at least three stays and a good track record on Airbnb. As a new Host, you get one-tap access to a specially-trained team of Community Support agents. They can help with everything from account issues to getting paid and are available via phone, messaging, or email in over 42 languages.

Even more AirCover for hosts features guest identity verification, reservation screening technology $3M damage protection, Auto & boat protection Art & valuables protection Easier to file a claim.

A new way to search designed around Airbnb Categories includes six new categories New – Homes added to Airbnb within the past 10 weeks, Top of the world – Homes around 10,000 feet above sea level, often with stunning views, Trending – Highly-rated homes that received more listing views compared to the previous week, Adapted – Homes adapted for wheelchair access, with verified step-free paths into the home, bedroom and bathroom, Play – Homes with basketball courts, game rooms, miniature golf, water slides and Hanoks – Traditional Korean homes constructed of natural materials.

