New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANSlife) The Bombay Art Society (BAS) hosted its first Art Carnival exhibition from August 15 to 21, 2022. The first Art Carnival features 104 artworks by 32 artists. The carnival seeks to foster direct communication between artists and art viewers, including art critics and buyers. Many artists live outside of major art markets and find it difficult to showcase their work in the mainstream art arena. Society hopes to bridge this gap by providing artists with exposure for their work while also providing art collectors and buyers with access to that art through Art Carnival.

The BAS, founded in 1888 and one of the oldest non-profit art institutions in the Asian subcontinent, is presenting its first Art Carnival 2022.

Rajendra Patil, President, The BAS, shared, “It always has been a dream of every artist to exhibit in a metro city like Mumbai in search of a wider audience for their art! The financial capital offers continuously expanding art platforms and new art spaces, keeping the art scene vibrant as ever. Keeping in mind the infrastructure and financial constraits, The Bombay Art Society is launching its first- ever ‘Art Carnival’, which is a series of art exhibitions or sort of group shows which are affordable for emerging artists.

The inauguration of the “Art Carnival” will be held at 5 p.m. on August 15 at the Bombay Art Society, Bandra, at the hands of Achyut Palav, eminent artist and International calligrapher, in presence of the art fraternity.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

