An art gala at Delhi’s Triveni Kala Sangam

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANSlife) New Delhi-based cultural hub, Triveni Kala Sangam, known for its round-the-clock vibrant cultural scene, has quite some art inspiration to offer in the month of December.

With multiple galleries and even a much-visited cafe, it is frequented by art lovers. Currently, it has a unique show ‘Nature of the City’ by artist Alka Jhamb on view in its Shridharani Gallery till December 12.

Jhamb’s art, inspired by the city and its architecture, brings to the canvas its chaotic and explosive energy. Derived mostly from coffee tones, browns and sepia, her paintings use sunboard and plywood to create an added dimension to the architectural forms on her canvas.

Another exhibition titled ‘Resonance in Time’ at the Art Heritage Gallery in Triveni’s premises showcases bronze sculptures by Arun Pandit till January 4, 2020

As per the gallery, in Arun Pandit’s hands, bronze, tough and hardy material is transformed into malleable ‘putty’ out of which emerge predominantly human forms that straddle the bridge between abstraction and realism.

Arun’s human or animal figures are never aggressive or dominating – their delicate expressions and precise gestures exude positivity, reflecting their creator’s ideology of humility and grace. The beauty of the work also comes from a combination of minimalism and sensitivity whereby scenes from everyday life come alive – a family in a caring moment, couples sitting next to one another enjoying each other’s company, a shared experience, or even a cup of tea or a newspaper.

Collective works of three artists, Eleni Stoelinga Tsiapara, Pankaj Guru and Priyanka Gupta, form part of another exhibition at the Sculpture Court here till December 10. Titled “Grey”, the show of plastic sculptures are an expression of the styles of the three artists, whose focus is on the responsibility of mankind to protect and restore the environment.

Artist Pramod Kumar Gautam is also showcasing his abstract art in a solo exhibition titled “From Unknown Towards Known” here till December 11.(Siddhi Jain can be contacted at [email protected])

