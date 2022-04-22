INDIA

An auspicious moment in friendship with India: UK PM

NewsWire
0
0

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said this was an auspicious moment in friendship with India and between the two largest democracies.

The UK Prime Minister was given a ceremonial reception and a Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhawan where he was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking to the media after the ceremonial welcome, Johnson said that relations with India were never so strong.

He also thanked the Gujarat government and the people for putting up a grand reception on his arrival to Ahmedabad on Thursday.

After his reception, the UK Prime Minister visited Rajghat to lay a wreath on the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.

The British Prime Minister, who is on a two-day visit to India, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the day for talks on the UK and India’s strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership aimed at bolstering close ties and stepping up security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

He will be holding a meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at Hyderabad House and later will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi.

Johnson reached Delhi late on Thursday night and was received by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the Airport.

The British Prime Minister arrived in Ahmedabad on Thursday, where he was given a grand welcome.

The UK and Indian businesses are going to confirm more than one billion pounds in new investments and export deals on Friday in areas ranging from software engineering to health and creating almost 11,000 jobs across the UK, the British High Commission said in a statement.

20220422-101403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Physical teaching for classes 6, 7 students resumes in Odisha

    PGTI Players Championship: Sandhu and Mollah share lead in 3rd round

    CPI-M always late in realising what’s good, says Congress

    MHA ask states to review fire safety measures at hospitals