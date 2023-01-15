ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Writer and director Sajid Khan, who was recently seen on the most controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’ has been eliminated from the house. Bigg Boss made an announcement about his exit and it was an emotional moment for him and his friends.

Bigg Boss told Sajid that your bonding with the contestants and your fans was quite difficult but you always made it happen. You are the only contestant who is respected by each and every contestant in the house. We have a lot of stories of yours to tell in Bigg Boss and further Bigg Boss will become another life story for you.

Furthermore, Sajid also expressed his gratitude towards the contestant and Bigg Boss. After Sreejita De and Abdu Rozik, he is the third contestant who got evicted from the Bigg Boss house.

After his eviction was announced his friends and other contestants were seen getting emotional and shedding tears. They hugged him before saying a final goodbye to him.

Sajid’s entry into the house was criticised by many including Mandana Karimi and Sona Mohapatra. He was accused of sexual misconduct by seven women during the #MeToo movement in 2018.

Meanwhile, the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode witnessed the host Salman Khan questioning Nimrit Kaur for her behaviour during the family week. He told her that her father is right and she should listen to his guidance.

Later, producer Sandip Sikcand and new anchor Dibang entered the show and slammed Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot and called their relationship fake. They even asked Shalin to bring up his real side without Tina.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

