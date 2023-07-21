New Delhi, July 21 (IANSlife) An outstanding evening of fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture show was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Thursday.

On a star-studded evening, celebrities arrived in style for the trendsetter and Bollywood’s go-to designer show, making the evening even more remarkable.

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Arjun and Anshula Kapoor, Mukesh Ambani, Kajol, Isha Ambani, Nora Fatehi, Sonali Bendre, Rakul Preet Singh, and Deepika Padukone were among those in attendance.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, who are not only smashing the internet with their upcoming film trailer, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, also appeared as the evening show stopper, captivating the crowd with their presence and connecting with the audience.

Alia can be seen alongside Manish Malhotra in a beautiful silver lehenga with a lovely veil on her head flowing down, while Ranveer is decked out in an exquisite beige-and-ivory sherwani.

