New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANSlife) Over 230 lots will be offered this autumn season, featuring an exceptional curation of the most rare, desirable and sought-after handbags and accessories from Hermes, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Dior, and many more.

The leading lot of the season is the most coveted edition of the Hermes Birkin  A Rare, Matte Beton Alligator, White Togo, Swift and Sombrero, Orange H and Craie Swift and Bleu Brume Chevre Leather Faubourg Sellier Birkin 20 (featured on cover and image above; estimate: HK$1,400,000 – 2,200,000 / US$180,000  280,000). Inspired by the heritage of the legendary flagship boutique located at 24 rue du Faubourg Saint Honore in Paris, this unique creation mimics the Maison’s daytime facade with creative craftsmanship and vivid imagination.

More highlights include rare and exceptional pieces: the beautifully dressed Rare, Fauve Barenia Leather & Bog Oak Kellywood 22 With Palladium Hardware (estimate: HK$600,000 – 800,000 / US$77,000 – 100,000), and the very limited, cuddly winter accessory, A Rare, Suede & Shearling Teddy Kelly 35 With Palladium Hardware (estimate: HK$400,000 – 600,000 / US$52,000 – 77,000). Not to be missed in the sale are the precious exotic skin series, including A Shiny Cassis Porosus Crocodile Birkin 25 With Gold Hardware (estimate: HK$400,000 – 500,000 / US$52,000 – 64,000), and A Custom Matte Gris Perle And Black Alligator Retourne Kelly 25 With Brushed Gold Hardware (estimate: HK$400,000 – 500,000 / US$52,000 – 64,000).

Continuing from our Spring Auction in May 2022, another five Louis Vuitton trunks from a prominent Japanese Collector will be offered this November, led by A Rare, Christmas Ornaments Monogram Trunk (estimate: HK$500,000 – 700,000 / US$65,000 – 90,000). One of only five sets made at the end of 2009, this trunk features tailored compartments containing 53 Christmas tree ornaments in various shapes and sizes, inspired by Louis Vuitton’s signature symbols, fitting best with the season.

