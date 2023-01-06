New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANSlife) The National Centre for the Performing Arts has an interesting mix of cultural events and performances for to the delight of any kind of audience.
Exploration Beyond the Border
An NCPA Presentation
Spend your evening listening to original music composed by a leading jazz trumpet player from Austria, Manfred Weinberger, and jazz pianist from Mumbai, Rahul Wadhwani. This music is deeply influenced by strong European harmonies and melodies subtly interwoven with Indian and Brazilian rhythms. Apart from their original music, also expect their arrangements of some of the popular jazz standards in their own style. Joining Weinberger and Wadhwani is one of the leading rhythm sections of India, Gino Banks on drums and Sheldon D’silva on bass.
Venue: Experimental Theatre
Date & Time: January 6, 2023 7:00pm
Price: Member price- Rs 675 & 450/- (Plus GST)
Non- Member price- Rs 750 & 500/- (Plus GST)
Zakir Hussain In A Concert Of Fusion Music
Internationally renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, known for his extraordinary ability to engage in musical dialogue with artistes of diverse traditions, will lead an ensemble featuring Taufiq Qureshi (percussion & djembe), Vijay Prakash (vocal), Purbayan Chatterjee (sitar) and Sangeet Haldipur (keyboard), in a fusion of melody, rhythm and improvisation.
Presented by Sahachari Foundation Events
Supported by Julius Baer Allana
Venue: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre
Date & Time: January 6, 2023 6:30pm
Price: Member price- Rs 1,800, 1,620, 1,296, 972, 720 & 450/- (Inclusive of GST)
Non- Member price- Rs 2,000, 1,800, 1,440, 1,080, 800 & 500/- (Inclusive of GST)
Bombay Jayashri Ramnath (vocal) with Amrit Ramnath (vocal)
CITI – NCPA Aadi Anant: From Here to Eternity
The two main branches of Indian classical music-Hindustani and Carnatic-are similar in their fundamental approach to melodic and rhythmic organisation (raga and tala), yet they are distinct traditions; distinguishable based on some concepts, styles and forms, poetry and song repertoires, intonation, ornamentation, and instrumentation. The Carnatic tradition is predominantly practised in the five southern Indian states.
Venue: Tata Theatre
Date & Time: January 7, 2023 | 6:30pm
Price: Member price- Rs 720, 540 & 360/- (Inclusive of GST)
Non- Member price- Rs 800, 600 & 400/- (Inclusive of GST)
Medea
Opera Screening- An NCPA – The Metropolitan Opera (New York) Presentation
Luigi Cherubini was an Italian-born composer who lived most of his adult life in Paris. With its world premiere taking place at the iconic Theatre Feydeau, Paris, in 1797, Cherubini’s Medea is a fiery retelling of a seminal Greek myth. Medea is as compelling as it is disturbing, never more so than when the title character enacts her revenge on her unfaithful lover by taking the lives of their two children. Cherubini composed the opera at the tail end of the French Revolution, and as such, it fills a musical and dramatic gap between the noble gravitas of 18th-century theatre and the more visceral beauty of later Romantic operas.
Venue: Godrej Dance Theatre
Date & Time: January 7, 2023 1:00pm
Price: Member price- Rs 450/-
Non- Member price- Rs 500/-
Duration: 170 mins
Comedy for Comedy’s Sake
Stand-up Comedy
An NCPA Off-Stage Presentation
In collaboration with Comedy Ladder
After four shows that were performed to a full house, Comedy for Comedy’s Sake is back with another stellar line-up. The show is produced by Comedy Ladder in association with the NCPA.
Performers: Shreeja Chaturvedi, Jeeya Sethi, Gursimran Khamba, Sahil Shah, Shamik Chakrabarti & Siddharth Dudeja
Venue: Experimental Theatre
Date & Time: January 7, 2023 7:00pm
Price: Member price- Rs 450/-
Non- Member price- Rs 500/-
Duration: 90 mins
Shankar Mahadevan with Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan
CITI – NCPA Aadi Anant: From Here to Eternity
The world of Indian music is rich with diverse traditions, forms and genres; from primitive to folk, devotional, popular, classical, semi-classical and contemporary music. Besides variance that is evident with respect to elements of melody, rhythm and lyrics, each of these expressions has well defined aesthetic norms and idioms that shape its musical identity.
Joining Shankar in this concert are his two sons. The elder son, Siddharth, is a playback singer known for his performance in Hindi as well as regional films. The trio will present a bouquet of musical forms from Carnatic music, bhavgeet, abhang, ghazal to Sufi, folk, rock and hit film songs.
Venue: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre
Date & Time: January 8, 2023 6:30 pm
Price: Member price- Rs 2,160, 1,800, 1,440, 1,080 & 720/- (Inclusive of GST)
Non- Member price- Rs 2,400, 2,000, 1,600, 1,200 & 800/- (Inclusive of GST)
Jeene Bhi Do Yaaro
Hindi Play
The promise of a sweet future together, walking hand in hand into the sunset forever. This is what romantic dreams are made of. The husband-to-be, to impress his sweetheart, will go out of his way to do everything she demands. The list is endless, from buying chocolates, flowers, movie and dinner dates to extravagant shopping. But what happens after marriage? The same sweetheart becomes a nag. The man knowing well that the end has been achieved becomes lax and takes his wife for granted. Watch the dynamics of this post-marriage situation in Jeene Bhi Do Yaaro. The play is written & directed by Om Katare
Cast: Om Katare, Prashant Upadhyay, Sailee Gaikwad, Anup Balyan & Akanksha Gupta
Produced by Yatri Theatre Association
Venue: Experimental Theatre
Date & Time: January 8, 2023 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Price: Member price- Rs 630 & 450/-
Non- Member price- Rs 700 & 500/-
Duration: 110 mins
Mandi
Hindi Film- The Indian Express Film Club screening in association with NCPA
Shabana Azmi plays Rukmini, the madam of a bordello. The most talented among Rukmini’s girls is Zeenat (Smita Patil), the illegitimate daughter of a famous singer, and Rukmini is determined to turn her into a great concert performer.
Director: Shyam Benegal
Producers: Lalit M. Bijlan & Freni Variava
Cast: Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil & others
Note: The film screening will be followed by a discussion with Shubhra Gupta, Film Critic, The Indian Express.
Venue: Godrej Dance Theatre
Date & Time: January 10, 2023 6:30 pm
Duration: 178 mins
