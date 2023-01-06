New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANSlife) The National Centre for the Performing Arts has an interesting mix of cultural events and performances for to the delight of any kind of audience.

Exploration Beyond the Border

An NCPA Presentation

Spend your evening listening to original music composed by a leading jazz trumpet player from Austria, Manfred Weinberger, and jazz pianist from Mumbai, Rahul Wadhwani. This music is deeply influenced by strong European harmonies and melodies subtly interwoven with Indian and Brazilian rhythms. Apart from their original music, also expect their arrangements of some of the popular jazz standards in their own style. Joining Weinberger and Wadhwani is one of the leading rhythm sections of India, Gino Banks on drums and Sheldon D’silva on bass.

Venue: Experimental Theatre

Date & Time: January 6, 2023 7:00pm

Price: Member price- Rs 675 & 450/- (Plus GST)

Non- Member price- Rs 750 & 500/- (Plus GST)

Zakir Hussain In A Concert Of Fusion Music

Internationally renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, known for his extraordinary ability to engage in musical dialogue with artistes of diverse traditions, will lead an ensemble featuring Taufiq Qureshi (percussion & djembe), Vijay Prakash (vocal), Purbayan Chatterjee (sitar) and Sangeet Haldipur (keyboard), in a fusion of melody, rhythm and improvisation.

Presented by Sahachari Foundation Events

Supported by Julius Baer Allana

Venue: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre

Date & Time: January 6, 2023 6:30pm

Price: Member price- Rs 1,800, 1,620, 1,296, 972, 720 & 450/- (Inclusive of GST)

Non- Member price- Rs 2,000, 1,800, 1,440, 1,080, 800 & 500/- (Inclusive of GST)

Bombay Jayashri Ramnath (vocal) with Amrit Ramnath (vocal)

CITI – NCPA Aadi Anant: From Here to Eternity

The two main branches of Indian classical music-Hindustani and Carnatic-are similar in their fundamental approach to melodic and rhythmic organisation (raga and tala), yet they are distinct traditions; distinguishable based on some concepts, styles and forms, poetry and song repertoires, intonation, ornamentation, and instrumentation. The Carnatic tradition is predominantly practised in the five southern Indian states.

Venue: Tata Theatre

Date & Time: January 7, 2023 | 6:30pm

Price: Member price- Rs 720, 540 & 360/- (Inclusive of GST)

Non- Member price- Rs 800, 600 & 400/- (Inclusive of GST)

Medea

Opera Screening- An NCPA – The Metropolitan Opera (New York) Presentation

Luigi Cherubini was an Italian-born composer who lived most of his adult life in Paris. With its world premiere taking place at the iconic Theatre Feydeau, Paris, in 1797, Cherubini’s Medea is a fiery retelling of a seminal Greek myth. Medea is as compelling as it is disturbing, never more so than when the title character enacts her revenge on her unfaithful lover by taking the lives of their two children. Cherubini composed the opera at the tail end of the French Revolution, and as such, it fills a musical and dramatic gap between the noble gravitas of 18th-century theatre and the more visceral beauty of later Romantic operas.

Venue: Godrej Dance Theatre

Date & Time: January 7, 2023 1:00pm

Price: Member price- Rs 450/-

Non- Member price- Rs 500/-

Duration: 170 mins

Comedy for Comedy’s Sake

Stand-up Comedy

An NCPA Off-Stage Presentation

In collaboration with Comedy Ladder

After four shows that were performed to a full house, Comedy for Comedy’s Sake is back with another stellar line-up. The show is produced by Comedy Ladder in association with the NCPA.

Performers: Shreeja Chaturvedi, Jeeya Sethi, Gursimran Khamba, Sahil Shah, Shamik Chakrabarti & Siddharth Dudeja

Venue: Experimental Theatre

Date & Time: January 7, 2023 7:00pm

Price: Member price- Rs 450/-

Non- Member price- Rs 500/-

Duration: 90 mins

Shankar Mahadevan with Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan

CITI – NCPA Aadi Anant: From Here to Eternity

The world of Indian music is rich with diverse traditions, forms and genres; from primitive to folk, devotional, popular, classical, semi-classical and contemporary music. Besides variance that is evident with respect to elements of melody, rhythm and lyrics, each of these expressions has well defined aesthetic norms and idioms that shape its musical identity.

Joining Shankar in this concert are his two sons. The elder son, Siddharth, is a playback singer known for his performance in Hindi as well as regional films. The trio will present a bouquet of musical forms from Carnatic music, bhavgeet, abhang, ghazal to Sufi, folk, rock and hit film songs.

Venue: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre

Date & Time: January 8, 2023 6:30 pm

Price: Member price- Rs 2,160, 1,800, 1,440, 1,080 & 720/- (Inclusive of GST)

Non- Member price- Rs 2,400, 2,000, 1,600, 1,200 & 800/- (Inclusive of GST)

Jeene Bhi Do Yaaro

Hindi Play

The promise of a sweet future together, walking hand in hand into the sunset forever. This is what romantic dreams are made of. The husband-to-be, to impress his sweetheart, will go out of his way to do everything she demands. The list is endless, from buying chocolates, flowers, movie and dinner dates to extravagant shopping. But what happens after marriage? The same sweetheart becomes a nag. The man knowing well that the end has been achieved becomes lax and takes his wife for granted. Watch the dynamics of this post-marriage situation in Jeene Bhi Do Yaaro. The play is written & directed by Om Katare

Cast: Om Katare, Prashant Upadhyay, Sailee Gaikwad, Anup Balyan & Akanksha Gupta

Produced by Yatri Theatre Association

Venue: Experimental Theatre

Date & Time: January 8, 2023 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Price: Member price- Rs 630 & 450/-

Non- Member price- Rs 700 & 500/-

Duration: 110 mins

Mandi

Hindi Film- The Indian Express Film Club screening in association with NCPA

Shabana Azmi plays Rukmini, the madam of a bordello. The most talented among Rukmini’s girls is Zeenat (Smita Patil), the illegitimate daughter of a famous singer, and Rukmini is determined to turn her into a great concert performer.

Director: Shyam Benegal

Producers: Lalit M. Bijlan & Freni Variava

Cast: Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil & others

Note: The film screening will be followed by a discussion with Shubhra Gupta, Film Critic, The Indian Express.

Venue: Godrej Dance Theatre

Date & Time: January 10, 2023 6:30 pm

Duration: 178 mins



