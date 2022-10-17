INDIA

The India International Centre’s annual festival ‘The IIC Experience: A Festival of the Arts’ that started on October 14 will conclude on October 20.

On October 18, a presentation from Ukraine ‘Mulaqaat’, a Polish-Ukrainian venture with the music group Babooshki along with Indian instrumentalists will be witnessed. The evening will offer a unique Carnatic ensemble titled ‘Three Generations on the Violin’.

A Hindustani violin concert presented by three generations — N. Rajam with her daughter, Sangeeta Shankar and granddaughters, Nandini Shankar and Ragini Shankar will also be held.

The final performance during the evening on October 20 will feature an international Concert ‘Nitya Amore’, a dance collaboration between India and Italy exploring the concept of love through music and dance from both countries.

The exhibitions offering a varied range both indoors and outdoors include ‘Treasures of Khuda Bakhsh Oriental Public Library’. An exhibition of texts, reproductions of archival photographs, facsimiles of rare books, digitised copies of illuminated and illustrated manuscripts, including ‘Tarikh-e-Khandan-e-Timuriyah’, ‘The Ramayan’, ‘Sirat-i-FiruzShahi’ and ‘Hisab-e-Fauji of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’; and other digital reproductions from the collection of the Khuda Bakhsh Oriental Public Library, Patna, will be held.

The open-air space, Gandhi-King Memorial Plaza will hold the exhibition ‘Handloom and Handicrafts’, an exhibition of textiles and crafts, including demonstrations by master weavers and craftspersons. The focus of the third exhibition will be on a celebration of folk art: ‘Aadi — Art of the Gonds’. An exhibition of contemporary art by artists of the Gond community from Patangarh and Mandla, Madhya Pradesh

Concurrently ‘IIC Experience’ will have a thematic film festival screening 21 path-breaking films ‘New Wave — Rebellious Poets of Cinema Film Festival. It’s specially curated for IIC by Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, award-winning filmmaker, archivist and Director of Film Heritage Foundation

Each day, the festival concludes on an epicurean note. A mix of Indian and international cuisine, including Polish, Italian, Sud-Est-Pan Asian food, and from India, Lost Gems of Rohilkhand, Raj Re-visited, and Hyderabadi cuisine along and street food will be served at the cafeteria in the Gandhi-King Plaza.

Entry to the festival is open to all and without tickets or invitations.

