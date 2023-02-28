New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANSlife) The ideal blend of nature and luxury is now closer than ever. Managed by a young 24-year-old entrepreneur Aaliya Ahuja, Oleander Farms in Karjat offers a quick getaway experience unlike any other.

Following the success of Saltt, the multi-cuisine restaurant that started it all, the Saltt coffee house, and Common House, the brewery, Oleander Farms offers 46 rooms and one 3-bedroom villa with lake view, pool view, and lawn view rooms to all guests visiting the 180-acre wide property. “We knew the next step was to upgrade from a day out to the perfect stay destination after receiving so much love from our patrons over the last two years,” says Aaliya Ahuja, director of Oleander Farms.

Vina Ahuja, designed the interiors of the rooms and the villa with the assistance of family and friends. All the furniture is carefully curated in-house, and most of the wood used is grown on the property, creating a premium feel and connecting guests to the natural beauty outside. “When guests enter the space, they should not only feel luxury and comfort, but also homeliness and a sense of being one with nature,” said Vina Ahuja, when asked about the inspiration behind the interiors. The entire resort space is a representation of the Ahuja family’s journey with the farm.

The popular Superior Lawn View rooms, which easily sleep two or three adults, allow you to take in breathtaking scenery. The Premium Garden View rooms have a Zen-like appearance and feel due to an excess of natural light coming in through large windows, energizing decor, and a tranquil environment. This tranquil refuge from the bustle of daily life offers a peaceful haven. The Pool View room is the perfect spot to stay after a long trip because it has a gorgeous balcony with stunning views of the aqua pool. The Lakeside Rooms, which offer a pleasant view of the lake and are tucked away in the arms of nature, are the ideal setting for rest and renewal.

The revamped 3 BHK villa is surrounded by beautiful gardens and trees that were planted more than three decades ago. It can easily house a family or group of friends looking to spend time together away from the city, with common areas and a large garden for activities.

“The villa we are renting to guests is the first structure we built on this property, our first home. We decided not to break it down because it was a landmark of where it all began for us,” adds Vina Ahuja.

It boasts a massive family entertainment centre called Let’s Play Arcade, which is designed to provide endless fun and excitement for all ages with a wide variety of indoor and outdoor activities. For oenophiles, Vintage Wines is where they can relish an extensive selection of wines from around the world. The Head Sommelier will help you find the perfect vintage to suit your palate and elevate your wine-drinking experience. At Kensho Greenery, a wellness brand that strives to bring life and vitality to human spaces, you can take part in gardening and potting activities. Indulge in the most delightful moments with Cococart’s world-class imported chocolates, a beloved destination for both the young and the young-at-heart. There are buggies and property cars available to transport you around as you explore the property on a guided tour, culminating in a visit to the lakeside. Besides all of this, it can organise a trek on the morning of your departure with knowledgeable guides who will help you explore the stunning scenery and discover the hidden gems of this place.

“We are happy to open our farm and hearts to our guests and to keep elevating the experience as we grow. This place is our pride, and we are committed to taking it to a whole new level in the coming years,” says Aaliya Ahuja.

Address – Oleander Farms, Karjat – Chowk Rd, Wavarle, Maharashtra

