New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANSlife) Indulge is a specialised, round-the-clock concierge service catered to members’ individual needs and lifestyles. An open haven for people who respect perfection and refinement, it is an invite-only club that offers hassle-free access to practically everything its members desire from across the world. It offers to give its members incredible imaginations and the most unforgettable encounters.

Being the top in several different fields at once can be challenging in today’s constantly dynamic and interconnected digital world. This issue served as the impetus for the development of Indulge, a unique luxury lifestyle concierge service that provides everything from custom travel arrangements, VIP access to red carpet events, exclusive box seating for important sporting events, and exclusive access to international auctions. The elegance you need to elevate each activity and event is offered by Indulge.

Karan Bhangay, Founder of Indulge said, “Indulge was introduced keeping the concept of personal touch in mind and it strives to provide the highest quality to its clientele. I want to make Indulge the most reputable concierge service in the world for UHNIs with an easy-to-use mobile application and a mission to solve for the member’s most valuable resourcetheir time and experience. Indulge is an out-of-the-box experience that one must live for.”

Further adding, he said, “Within a span of 5 months we have built our clientele of 130+ with over 300+ real time experiences which have been a grandeur gesture for them. We have been serving people across UAE, Sweden, USA & UK. We as a team have also met unique luxury requirements of over 2000+ clienteles from across the globe and specialized in making the same available within 24 hours in most of the cases. These requests flow in from across the globe with a desire to acquire a specific product from other part of the world or availing services involving pre-booking system. The journey so far been nothing but upwards and larger, which we as a team aim at being world’s fastest growing concierge service with larger-than-life experiences.”

Currently, Indulge has a 50 billion dollar global market and a 3 billion dollar Indian market. Since the beginning of their business, they have completed many other tasks to demonstrate their excellent concierge service, including booking more than 75+ FIFA VIP Tickets despite the fact that they were sold out, reserving a table at the fully booked Heston Blumenthal in London within 24 hours, arranging a luxury jet in Florence, Italy within 24 hours, and delivering a bouquet to Istanbul in less than two hours.

This lavish concierge service curates extraordinary experiences that make every memory count, including admission to private auctions, VIP access to red carpet events, and island concerts. The ideal travel companion, Indulge Concierge can save you time and give you access to special places. It is the secret code to a world of cost-free VIP experiences and events that are only available here. By creating networking possibilities for others with similar interests, the company hopes to create a community of wealthy, specialised consumers.

