New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANSlife) Trying new food is important because it allows us to experiment with different flavours and introduces new nutrients to our bodies. If you want to learn about other cultures, the best way to start is by trying their food, because food brings people together.

Aside from beauty, drama, and fashion culture, Korean food culture is second to none, and many people consider it to be very healthy due to the amount of vegetables used in preparation.

Here’s something you can try preparing at home to know the buzz K-town culture.

Bibimbap

Ingredients:

Fresh Shitake 25 gm

Bean sprouts 20 gm

Spinach 100 gm

Cooked rice 200 gm

Gochujang 25 gm

Sesame oil 5 ml

Korean soy sauce 8 ml

Minced garlic 5 gm

Sesame seed toasted 2 gm

Sugar 5 gm

Black pepper 2 gm

Ground beef 50 gm

Method:

Heat a pan over medium heat, add the vegetable oil and stir fry all the vegetables individually, and season it with sesame oil.

On the other hand marinade beef mince with sesame oil, soy sauce, garlic minced, and a little sugar then after, heat a pan over high heat and stir fry marinated beef mince.

Now you have all the ingredients ready, put the rice into a bowl, and add the meat and assorted vegetables.

Now, enjoy the meal bowl of bibimbap with gochujang paste.

Samgyupsal

Ingredients:

Pork belly sliced thick 150 gm

Salt 2 gm

Crushed black pepper 2 gm

Romaine lettuce 20 gm

Elephant garlic cloves sliced 2 cloves

Green chili 4 gm

Carrot 15 gm

Cucumber 15 gm

Onion diced 10 gm

Soybean paste 10 gm

Gochujang paste 10 gm

Sesame seed 1 gm

Sugar 2 gm

Tomato ketchup 3ml

Korean soy sauce 6 ml

Method:

Make the sauce by mixing together all the ingredients which are soybean paste, gochujang, sugar, Korean soy sauce, and tomato ketchup.

On the other hand, take a pan, heat it over high heat, and grill the belly slices for 5 minutes until golden brown from both sides and little crisp from the top sides and season it as well.

Serve the belly slices with all the vegetables as accompaniments.

(Recipes curated by Saurabh Singh Chandel, Executive Chef, of Crowne Plaza Greater Noida)

