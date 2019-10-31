An offbeat New Year’s holiday at Eilat

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANSlife) Looking for some fun in the sun? Eilat offers a winning combination of sea and desert. The locals refer to it as the most cosmopolitan city in Israel, and see it as the prefect city for shopping. The southern tax free city is located on the Red Sea offers ideal weather all year long and water temperature of 21C in the winters. Here’s a quick itinerary to get your curiosity:

Hiking in the Red Canyon: About 20 kilometers north of Eilat and at 700 meters above sea level, is the stunning Red Canyon, named after its reddish-colored walls. The trails are set in between the red sandstone walls, that vary in color, shape and size. Highly recommended for families and hiking enthusiasts.

Bicycle Hike in Timna Park: Bicycle enthusiasts will be delighted to discover this mountainous park, which features a 14-km bicycle trail for the entire family. Along the trail, some spectacular vantage points await you, the most magical of them being the hidden lake, which is among the steep cliffs of the park. Tourists can rent a bicycle or stop by the lake at a restaurant.

Coral snorkeling: Eilat beaches are a favorite among divers from all over the world. Clear waters and regulated beaches regulated have breathtaking world of fish, coral in a variety of forms, and rocky ground that serves as a fertile cushion for marine animals of various types. The Coral Coast, located on the southern shores is a nature reserve in itself. It is the only reef in Israel that is recognized as a national treasure.

Swimming with Dolphins: For 30 years, the Dolphin Reef has been considered one of the most unique attractions in Israel. The ecological site is not only a natural habitat for dolphins but is also an adventurous destination for divers and families who want to enjoy daily recreation that includes guided dolphin swimming, petting and watching dolphins being fed and taken care of.

Shopping around the city: No visit to the city ends with empty hands. That’s because the prices are much cheaper compared to other parts of Israel (17 percent VAT exempt). The spacious shopping malls and shops spread all over the promenade – all complement the city’s travel experience.

Day trip to the Dead Sea and Jerusalem: While tourists mainly visit during the winter months, many also take the opportunity to travel north to the Dead Sea and Jerusalem. These two sites are major tourist attractions in their own right. The Dead Sea (called “Sea of Salt” in Hebrew), the lowest place on earth, attracts tourist for health and healing purposes and Jerusalem, the capital of Israel, is known for historical sites, markets and holy places for the world’s three major monotheistic religions.

A very festive winter: During the up-coming winter season Eilat is planning to host 35 international festivals between November 2019 and April 2020. Some of festivals already in the works include “desert ashram” and “Eilat desert marathon” in November, international Instagram festival and international guitar festival in January; A chamber music festival, wine festival, jazz festival and street theater in February; Electronic music festival, international graffiti festival, bird watching festival and Eilat food festival in March.

–IANS

tanya/