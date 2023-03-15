Basking in Oscar glory for ‘Naatu Naatu’, Junior NTR landed in Hyderabad on Wednesday to a grand welcome by his fans.

As the RRR star emerged from the terminal at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, a large number of fans greeted him with loud cheers.

The actor told reporters that the moment when Oscar was announced for ‘Naatu Naatu’ would remain etched in his memory for his entire life.

“I can never forget the moment when the Oscar award was announced for Naatu Naatu. It was an amazing experience which can’t be described in words,” he said.

He also revealed that immediately after the announcement of the award, he shared the happy news with his wife over a phone call.

Junior NTR said that he was excited to participate in the Oscar awards ceremony. “I will always remember the moment when Keeravani and Chandrabose received the award on stage. That was my best moment,” the actor said.

He also stated that as an Indian and as Telugu, he felt proud to be part of the Oscar glory. “If I have received this honour, it’s because of my fans. This prestigious award has come because of love and blessings of cine lovers and fans,” he said.

Junior NTR thanked every Indian and every film lover who backed RRR.

20230315-105206