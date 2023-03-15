ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

‘An unforgettable moment’: Junior NTR on Oscar for ‘Naatu Naatu’

NewsWire
0
0

Basking in Oscar glory for ‘Naatu Naatu’, Junior NTR landed in Hyderabad on Wednesday to a grand welcome by his fans.

As the RRR star emerged from the terminal at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, a large number of fans greeted him with loud cheers.

The actor told reporters that the moment when Oscar was announced for ‘Naatu Naatu’ would remain etched in his memory for his entire life.

“I can never forget the moment when the Oscar award was announced for Naatu Naatu. It was an amazing experience which can’t be described in words,” he said.

He also revealed that immediately after the announcement of the award, he shared the happy news with his wife over a phone call.

Junior NTR said that he was excited to participate in the Oscar awards ceremony. “I will always remember the moment when Keeravani and Chandrabose received the award on stage. That was my best moment,” the actor said.

He also stated that as an Indian and as Telugu, he felt proud to be part of the Oscar glory. “If I have received this honour, it’s because of my fans. This prestigious award has come because of love and blessings of cine lovers and fans,” he said.

Junior NTR thanked every Indian and every film lover who backed RRR.

20230315-105206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer debuts in film by Sooraj Barjatya’s...

    Want Kashmiri film industry to flourish, says ‘The Illegal’ director Danish...

    Shweta Tripathi: As an artiste your instinct is very important

    Elnaaz Norouzi: It took years for me to set a foot...