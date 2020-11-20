Canindia News

An unnamed South African cricketer tests positive

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

One player has returned a positive result after the second, mandatory round of Covid-19 testing of South African squad members ahead of the limited overs tour against England.

“The player was isolated from the rest of the team and moved to separate, appropriate accommodation with immediate effect. The team’s medical and support staff will monitor the player to ensure his physical health and mental well-being,” said Cricket South Africa (CSA) in a statement on Friday.

CSA said it would not release names of affected players because of doctor-patient confidentiality, and would make no further comment on the issue, until an update can be provided.

Team management and CSA are in close communication with their counterparts from the England Cricket Board (ECB) to ensure full transparency and the most responsible plan of action going forward, it said.

“To that end, the inter-squad practice match that was scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled. The two players — Marco Marais and Stefan Tait — who were called up to the camp to assist the team in their preparation for the practice match after the results of the first Covid-19 testing on Monday were released, will no longer be joining the team,” the statement said.

–IANS

qma/

