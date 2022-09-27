Actress Ana de Armas felt “safe and protected” when filming the nude scenes in ‘Blonde’.

Flashing the flesh in her portrayal of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s film, the 34-year-old actress suggested viewers will find it more uncomfortable than she did, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“It’s harder for people to watch (those scenes) than for me to make them, because I understood what I was doing and I felt very protected and safe,” Ana said when speaking to Entertainment Weekly.

“I didn’t feel exploited because I was in control. I made that decision. I knew the movie I was doing. I trusted my director. I felt like I was in a safe environment.”

She added, “We had hundreds of conversations about these scenes. Everyone felt a deep respect for the movie we were making. And in that sense, I had no fear. I didn’t feel uncomfortable at all, even though they were really hard scenes.”

The actress was full of praise for the intimacy coordinators on set and claimed that shooting sexual scenes felt no different from the rest of the movie.

She explained, “We had an intimacy coordinator with us all the time, and she was very helpful.”

“But I wouldn’t even say these scenes were more difficult than any other scene. It was just a part of a whole story. I knew exactly what the shot was going to be.”

“I knew exactly what was going to be seen, what was not going to be seen, and it felt like it was the right thing to do.”

Ana had recently expressed disappointment that intimate scenes from the movie are likely to be posted online and be taken out of context.

She said, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting. It’s upsetting just to think about it. I can’t control it; you can’t really control what they do and how they take things out of context.”

