Anagha Bhosle quits hit TV show’ Anupamaa’ – Here’s the shocking reason why

Actress Anagha Bhosle who until recently was a part of the hit television show Anupamaa, as Nandini, has quit the show. While fans of the show were speculating if this was a producer or channel decision, it has now come forth from the actress herself that she quit on her own.

More so, Anagha Bhosle has stated that it’s not just this show, for now, she wants to step back from the acting world itself.

While speaking to ETimes about it, the actress said that there was too much pressure in the TV industry. Also she was tired of the politics, the competition, which more often than not was not healthy, the pressure to look thin and beautiful always, the need to be visible on social media, all of it did not suit her personality and she was getting stressed by it all.

She is now back in her hometown Pune, and she revealed that right now she needed a break. She confesses that she is much more relaxed and happy now and plans focus on her spiritual journey.

The actress further said that she wants to follow her religious beliefs, follow Lord Krishna’s teachings and work towards a more peaceful and contented life.

Anagha said that the producers of the show were willing to give her another opportunity, and she also received other offers but for now she does not want to take anything up. While she hasn’t officially quit acting yet, her mindset is leaning towards leaving showbiz.