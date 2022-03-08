ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODTELEVISIONTOP NEWS

Anagha Bhosle quits hit TV show’ Anupamaa’ – Here’s the shocking reason why

By CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
0
0

Actress Anagha Bhosle who until recently was a part of the hit television show Anupamaa, as Nandini, has quit the show. While fans of the show were speculating if this was a producer or channel decision, it has now come forth from the actress herself that she quit on her own.

More so, Anagha Bhosle has stated that it’s not just this show, for now, she wants to step back from the acting world itself.

While speaking to ETimes about it, the actress said that there was too much pressure in the TV industry. Also she was tired of the politics, the competition, which more often than not was not healthy, the pressure to look thin and beautiful always, the need to be visible on social media, all of it did not suit her personality and she was getting stressed by it all.

She is now back in her hometown Pune, and she revealed that right now she needed a break. She confesses that she is much more relaxed and happy now and plans focus on her spiritual journey.

The actress further said that she wants to follow her religious beliefs, follow Lord Krishna’s teachings and work towards a more peaceful and contented life.

Anagha said that the producers of the show were willing to give her another opportunity, and she also received other offers but for now she does not want to take anything up. While she hasn’t officially quit acting yet, her mindset is leaning towards leaving showbiz.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.