A new tactical approach has triggered an upswing for RB Leipzig since coach Marco Rose took over in mid-September.

Defeating 2022 UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid 3-2 after 16 unbeaten games for the Spanish giants might only be the first glimpse of the team’s potential.

There is also more to come, says former Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick. The current Austrian national coach set the frame for success in his time at the club from 2012 to 2019.

The 64-year-old predicts that Leipzig will develop into Bayern Munich’s fiercest national rival and will leave their footprints on the continental stage, reports Xinhua.

Rose’s new side are on their way to seriously compete for the Bundesliga title, Rangnick said after his former club drew international attention when turning things around in their Champions League group, having been bottom of the pile just a few weeks ago.

Rose seems to have pressed the right buttons by returning to what is referred to as the Leipzig school of football.

The 45-year-old coach was educated in Salzburg, currently home to one of Leipzig’s affiliate sides.

After previous coach Domenico Tedesco departed the club, Leipzig ditched their possession play and returned to a back-four with two midfield enforcers allowing the offensive line to carry out their moves. An aggressive pressing approach is supporting the efforts.

Limiting the risk for the defense when losing the ball, Leipzig have gained stability which has helped them survive under pressure. Despite their undisputed quality, Real didn’t manage to push the Germans off the bridge.

Pundits rate the first half against Madrid as Leipzig’s best this season. Due to the bad start to their Champions League campaign, Leipzig still need a point from their remaining group encounter against Shakhtar Donetsk next week to seal their place in the knockout stages.

The upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar seems to trigger additional motivation as Leipzig’s front-line performers such as Christopher Nkunku (France), Timo Werner (Germany), Andre Silva (Portugal) and Dani Olmo (Spain) try to gain ground.

His team has learned to suffer aside from celebrating enchanting attacking football, Rose stated. This, the Leipzig coach added, is a must when targeting the sport’s greatest, such as Real.

When keeping their faith, Leipzig can end Bayern’s national dominance and win the 2022-2023 Bundesliga title, Rangnick predicted.

Regarding the Champions League, more than a good feeling and confidence remain after Leipzig became the first to make Real struggle. “It’s a start, but nothing more. Big teams continue to improve and don’t rest on their laurels,” striker Werner said.

