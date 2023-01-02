INDIA

Anamalai Tiger Reserve seeks permission to feed deer to tiger post surgery

NewsWire
0
0

The Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) has sought permission from the Tamil Nadu Chief Conservator of Forests to provide lving sambar and spotted deer to a tiger that has a dental problem and is in captivity at ATR for the past one year.

Permission is sought from Chief Wild Life Warden Srinivas K. Reddy to capture deer and provide them to the tiger so that it hunts it down at the enclosure in Mandrimattam, Valparai, where it has been lodged for the past year after its dental surgery.

ATR officials have already submitted a proposal to the chief Wildlife warden to grant permission to capture Sambar and spotted deer for the tiger so that it can hunt it down in the enclosure. The tiger which is recouping from surgery is not hunting now and is eating rabbit meat, beef, and chicken. This, according to ATR officials will reduce the hunting capacity of the tiger and will be difficult for it to survive in the deep forest to catch prey once it is relocated to the forest.

Sources in ATR told IANS that the tiger is active and is spending time in a cave in the enclosure and drinks 2 to 3 liters of water and eats around 6 to 7 kg of meat. The meat that it consumes is not adequate for the big cat to survive and hence the proposal to hunt down sambar or spotted deer.

Despite being in captivity for a year, the tiger is maintaining good health except for the dental issue, which is now much better.

An officer with the ATR told IANS that the tiger has to now resume hunting its prey and for supplying living animals to the tiger in an enclosure, permission is required.

20230102-102403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    What to wear on Rakhi?

    RIL, 2 Adani group companies fastest wealth creators: Motilal Oswal

    Success Story: J&K woman earns livelihood, employs others

    Elderly flat owners spend sleepless nights outside as tenant refuses to...