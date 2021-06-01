Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra has thrown up a unique challenge on Twitter by asking the Twitterati to give new a title to Bengaluru, instead of calling it the ‘Silicon Valley/City of India.

In a series of tweets, Anand Mahindra said that he is not ‘thrilled’ with the city (Bengaluru) being called ‘Silicon Valley of India’.

The discourse started after Mahindra tweeted a news article that stated that non-stop Bengaluru-San Francisco flight is likely to resume from June 10.

In another tweet, Mahindra remarked that there is a flight that directly connects the two cities, which are seen as major IT hubs.

“A Shuttle between 2 High tech Valleys! Like many, I’m not thrilled by Bengaluru being called ‘Silicon Valley of India’. Too derivative & ‘wannabe’. What do you think would be a good, original title for India’s High-Tech capital? Haven’t had a caption competition for a while,” he said in a tweet.

“The person who gives the best title for Bengaluru stands to win a special prize picked by him,” he said.

In another tweet announcing the prize for the best caption, Anand Mahindra posted a picture of a scale replica of the Pininfarina’s H2 Speed car and wrote, “So here’s a variation on the caption competitions. This is the gift for the person who sends in what I feel is the best suggested new title for Bengaluru in place of Silicon Valley of India.”

He added that the Pininfarina H2 Speed car had won the Best Concept Award at the Geneva Motor Show in 2016. He also said that he will consider all the entries sent in the next 48 hours from the time he posted the tweet.

The Twitterati has responded to the challenge posed by Anand Mahindra with a flood of replies.

One of the users jokingly replied that Mahindra is free to name Bengaluru as he wishes but he wanted the scalable replica of Pininfarina’s H2 Speed car, while another said ‘TecQila’.

Other suggested titles that are doing the rounds are — Techgrama, Techluru, Tantragram, Zoomcity, Hightech Bay, HiTechbee and Datacity, to name a few.

