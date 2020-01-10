Anand Mahindra in awe of Tania Shergill’s parade video

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Fourth generation woman army officer Captain Tania Shergill broke the glass ceiling by becoming the first female to lead an all men contingent at the Army Day Parade held on Wednesday, winning the hearts of innumerable people across the country.

Tania’s father was in 101 Medium Regiment (Artillery) while her grandfather was in the 14th Armed Regiment (Scinde Horse). Interestingly, her great grandfather was in the Sikh Regiment.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra also praised Tania and shared a video of her as the parade adjutant on his Twitter handle.

“Now this gives me goosebumps. So incredibly inspirational. Tania Shergill is what I’d call a true celebrity. This video should be trending…not just the Tik Tok variety,” he wrote.

Initially, the video was shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu with the caption, “Shattering the glass ceiling and breaking all stereotypes Capt Tania Shergill becomes the first woman to command all-men contingent on the 72nd #ArmyDay Parade. With loads of confidence, poise & her head held high she makes India proud.”

The 36-second clip has garnered over 109.7K views, 2.9K retweets and 12.5K likes.

Twitter is in love with her confidence and is praising Tania for her achievement.

One user wrote: “Sir, your positive & motivational response will surely bring forth many such women leads that will have goosebumps effect.”

Another commented: “She is a fourth generation officer, father a Gunner (Artillery), grandfather a tank man (Armoured), great grandfather Infantryman. She is the best person to lead…”

One post went thus: “Indeed. We clearly have to understand who the real Heroes of our society are. Certainly she is the one for me personally.”

Another user remarked: “Proud of her… Real power of women were given correct exposure.”

Tania, who has done B Tech in electronics and communications, was commissioned in March 2017 from OTA Chennai.

Last Year, Captain Bhavna Kasturi from ASC had become the first woman officer to lead an all-men contingent on Republic Day.

–IANS

saurav/arm